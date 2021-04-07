People betrayed on development: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed ugliest situation due to the wrong policies adopted by the Centre due to which people had been betrayed and cheated.

Mir who was speaking after the Congress started its 45-day programme ‘Mission Panchayat Ki Aur’ from Dooru area of south Kashmir questioned the delay in initiating the development process and addressing the rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and other issues of public importance.

“People want to know what they achieved since the BJP government assumed power at New Delhi and seek redress of developmental issues concerning them, but the government seems to have forgotten its responsibility towards the people while having failed to reach out to them for the resolution of their issues,” Mir said. “It will be the Congress party’s endeavor to reach to every nook and corner to get to know the ground situation and outcome of the many flagships programme and schemes of the government as the party is duty bound to make the government answerable and accountable to people for its failures on all fronts.”