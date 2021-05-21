'People must understand magnitude of current situation and follow Covid SOPs'

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar today visited several places of in the summer capital and reviewed lockdown arrangements.

He was accompanied by IG CRPF Srinagar, DIG CKR, SSP Srinagar and other police & Security force officers.

During the comprehensive tour of Srinagar City, IGP Kashmir visited Nishat, Foreshore road, Habbak, Lalbazar, Zadibal, Nowhatta, Bohri Kadal, Rajouri Kadal (MirWaiz Manzil), Sakidafar, Qamarwari, Parimpora, Hyderpora, Baghat, Sanatnagar & Panthachowk areas.

“During the visit, both IGs interacted with officers and jawans deployed on the ground and instructed them to strictly implement & enforce the guidelines and other lockdown orders on ground,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Aim of the lockdown is to protect lives of people & to stop spread of Covid-19 infection. Both the IGs appreciated the role of police & security forces working on the ground and applauded them for working tirelessly 24×7 amid pandemic without caring for their own lives as like other humans & frontline workers they are more susceptible of contracting infection.

“The IGs also advised the men on ground to be firm against violators but at the same time depending on the circumstances be compassionate and facilitators for the most needy people, frontline workers and essential service providers.

IGP Kashmir also appreciated the jurisdictional Police Officers and jawans for showing high sense of responsibility and professionalism in dealing with the current unprecedented situation.

In their message, both the IGs have advised the people to understand the magnitude of the current situation and in order to slow its spread follow the guidelines/SOPs strictly and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies. IGP Kashmir has also hoped that everyone voluntarily complies with all executive orders related to Covid 19 for their own safety and safety of others.