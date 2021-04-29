Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 4:31 AM

Pesticides, fertilizer shops will remain open during lockdown: Dir Horticulture

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 30, 2021, 4:31 AM
File photo (Director Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat )
File photo (Director Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat )

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat assured the farming community that the pesticide /fertilizer shops will remain open during the lockdown period in Kashmir.

As per the statement, the Director Horticulture during an extensive tour of district Shopian and Pulwama stated that the pesticide, fertilizers shops will remain open during lockdown, but he stressed upon farmers and the allied businessmen dealing with the pesticides to ensure proper adherence of Covid SoPs.

Trending News
Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony

Budgam Police organises felicitation ceremony for JKPMG medal awardees

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU Hazratbal campus declared micro-containment zone

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Other Administrative Council decisions

IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture

COVID lockdown: IGP Jammu assesses preparedness

Director Horticulture Kashmir during extensive tour of District Pulwama and Shopian and took stock of the situation particularly availability of the pesticides in the respective areas for  the management of various diseases/pests of fruit crops. He was accompanied by the Chief Horticulture officers and other District cadre officers of the respective areas.

Tagged in , ,
Related News