Pesticides, fertilizer shops will remain open during lockdown: Dir Horticulture

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat assured the farming community that the pesticide /fertilizer shops will remain open during the lockdown period in Kashmir.

As per the statement, the Director Horticulture during an extensive tour of district Shopian and Pulwama stated that the pesticide, fertilizers shops will remain open during lockdown, but he stressed upon farmers and the allied businessmen dealing with the pesticides to ensure proper adherence of Covid SoPs.

Director Horticulture Kashmir during extensive tour of District Pulwama and Shopian and took stock of the situation particularly availability of the pesticides in the respective areas for the management of various diseases/pests of fruit crops. He was accompanied by the Chief Horticulture officers and other District cadre officers of the respective areas.