'Pfizer-BioNTech vax very effective against variants'

IANS
Jerusalem,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 11:34 PM
Representational Photo

The Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against severe pneumonia and death caused by both UK-, South Africa-variants, results of twin studies have shown.

The studies, based on the real-world use of the vaccine in Qatar and Israel, suggested that the vaccine can prevent the worst outcomes caused by B117, the variant first identified in the UK, and B1351, first identified in South Africa, in young and old.

The first study, published in The Lancet, showed that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine is highly effective against Covid-19 for all people over the age of 16 years, providing 95.3 per cent protection against infection and 96.7 per cent protection against death seven days after the second dose.

Meanwhile. a third booster shot of US pharmaceutical Moderna’s Covid vaccine can rapidly increase the level of antibodies in previously inoculated people, according to data from its Phase 2 study.

The Phase 2 trial showed that antibodies produced by a single 50 mg dose of its booster shot was effective against the original form of the virus, as well as against two variants of concern first identified in South Africa (B1351) and Brazil (P1).

