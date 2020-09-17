PM Modi turns 70

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from across the world and country with the president and vice president joining international leaders and leading politicians in wishing him and lauding his contribution.

The ruling BJP organised nationwide events, mainly aimed at public service, to celebrate the birthday of its charismatic and most successful leader with party president J P Nadda releasing a book, “Lord of Records”, which highlights 243 “unprecedented” achievements of the Modi government.

Leaders from across the political spectrum offered their wishes to Modi, who is celebrating his sixth straight birthday as prime minister after taking over in 2014. Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. Modi was born on this day in 1950 in a humble family in Gujarat and started working for the Hindutva organisation, RSS, from an early age.