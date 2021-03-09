PM opens Maitri Setu between Tripura-B'desh, hails new trade corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the eastern and northeastern regions of India along with Bangladesh are being developed as a trade corridor.

Addressing a virtual gathering from Delhi via video-conferencing, Modi said the infrastructure for developing roads, railways, airways and waterways has been developed and new projects are being launched to develop the eastern and northeastern regions of India along with Bangladesh as a trade corridor.

“With the development of the varied infrastructure, economic opportunities would increase to a large extent, not only in eastern and northeastern regions of India, but also in Bangladesh,” Modi said after inaugurating five development projects and laying the foundation stones for four projects with a total investment of Rs 3,518 crore.

Of the nine projects, a 1.9 km long bridge built at a cost of Rs 133 crore over river Feni is the most significant venture to link India and Bangladesh by road and to access the Chittagong international sea port in Bangladesh from the northeastern states of India.

Modi said the connectivity-related infrastructure has seen tremendous improvement in the last three years. Referring to the development of HIRA (Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways), the Prime Minister cited the rapid work for the airport and sea-link in Tripura.

Speaking about Tripura, Modi said that now people would not have to depend only on roads for any kind of supply to northeast India.

“Efforts are underway to connect Chittagong port of Bangladesh with the northeast through an alternative route via the river. The ICP (Integrated Check Post) in Sabroom would work like a full-fledged logistic hub with warehouses and container trans-shipment facilities,” he said.

Modi said the connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between India and Bangladesh, but also proving to be a strong link for business. “The Feni bridge would improve the connectivity to south Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura with Bangladesh and south-east Asia, Modi said, adding that the bridge would give an impetus to the economic opportunities in Bangladesh as well.