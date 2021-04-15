Police arrest teacher for slapping student

Police arrested a teacher of a Srinagar-based coaching centre on charges of corporal punishment after a video showing him purportedly slapping a student 20 times went viral on social media.

“He is still under police custody and an FIR number 54 of 2021 has been registered against him,” SHO police station Saddar, Rayees Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

Executive magistrate (1st class) Srinagar has also directed the SHO Saddar to initiate action against the teacher under section 107 IPC. “The video . . . has created massive resentment in the student fraternity. In order to avoid breach of peace and public order . . . you are hereby directed to initiate action against the teacher in question under section 107 of IPC,” reads an official communication addressed to SHO Saddar Police Station.

The teacher was teaching chemistry at HOPE classes-a private coaching centre at Parraypora Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the district administration Srinagar has summoned the management of the HOPE coaching centre to record their statement on April 15 before further proceedings in the matter are made.

The management of the coaching centre recorded their statement in the court of Additional District Magistrate Srinagar, Haneef Balki.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Haneef Balki said the management of the coaching centre appeared before the court and regretted the incident.

“The management of the coaching centre confessed and admitted the mistake,” he said, adding that the management stated that the teacher had been fired and would not be allowed to enter the premises of the coaching institute.

“The management tendered an apology and admitted that the incident should not have happened,” Balki said.

Meanwhile, the father of the student while talking to Greater Kashmir said that the slapping of his kid was inhumane and a cognizable offence. “This incident came to fore through a video but such inhumane incidents must be happening at other places as well. So, everyone should raise his voice against such incidents,” he said.

Chairman Coaching Centre Association Kashmir (CCAK) G N Var when contacted regretted the incident and said the association has decided to go for profiling of all teachers hired by the coaching institutes. “After proper profiling of teachers, if we observe any drawback in behaviour or attitude of the teacher, we will be disengaged,” he said.

He said the teachers hired by coaching institutes will also be imparted soft skill training keeping in view the sensitivity of the students.