Police registers case against Leh doctor for issuing fake RTPCR

Police registered an FIR against a doctor in Leh for issuing fake RTPCR on Thursday. It has also registered 21 cases for violations of COVID-19 SOPs issued by District Magistrate Leh.

“FIR against a BHMS doctor from Dumka for issuing fake RTPCR report was lodged under section 420 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Leh,” a senior Police officer of Ladakh told Greater Kashmir. “Investigations have been taken up.”

The officer said that 21 FIRs have also been lodged for violation of District Magistrate orders including many GREF mates since three days.

“We have decided to act strictly against those violating COVID-19 control SOPs,” he said.

In Ladakh, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed new restrictions in Leh district due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the directions of the State Executive Committee of Ladakh Disaster Management Committee to control the COVID-19 spread, Leh DDMA Chairman Shrikant Suse ordered closure of all indoor sports facilities, public libraries and gyms.

Similarly, restrictions were imposed on indoor and outdoor gatherings with a ceiling of 25 persons or 50 percent of hall capacity and 50 persons or 50 percent of the space with social distancing in outdoor gatherings.

Leh would remain under night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with exception to essential services and medical emergencies.

Meanwhile officials said Ladakh reported 183 new cases of coronavirus, taking the virus tally to 12,739.

They said Ladakh had recorded a total of 134 COVID-related deaths till now.

While 171 cases were reported from Leh, 12 positive cases were received from Kargil, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1975, 1888 in Leh district and 87 in Kargil district.

So far a total of 10,630 patients have recovered in Ladakh from the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.