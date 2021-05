A poor family hailing from Lathoong village of Surankote, Poonch suffered a major loss after their cattle perished when lightning struck their dhok.

Police said that three families live in Kali Dhok in Lathoong village of Surankote in Poonch in the higher reaches of Pir Panjal where lightning struck hit Sunday morning.

“Seventy goats and sheep died in the incident while 15 more were injured,” officials said.