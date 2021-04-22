Post Zojila reopening preparedness in Kargil reviewed

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan Thursday convened a meeting to review various aspects related to COVID-19 mitigation measures and future strategy to deal with the pandemic in the district with the concerned district officers at Council Secretariat Kargil on Thursday.

Executive Councilor for Health Muhammad Ali Chandan, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tsering Motup, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kargil Dr Munawar Hussain Wazir, Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Drass, Sankoo and Shakar Chiktan and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.

An official said that the CEC Khan directed the concerned officers to remain in complete readiness to effectively deal with any possible spike of COVID related cases post-Zojila re-opening and stressed them to take all out measures in dealing with the situation.