President Kovind, PM Modi express grief

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was deeply grieved by the demise of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. “Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,” President Kovind Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sadness over the death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

“Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” Modi tweeted.