UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 11:58 PM

'Priority is to save precious lives'

DC Srinagar reviews progress on Covid mitigation plan |Sets deadline to make Covid Care Centers operational in all 21 Panchayats
File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.
The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today reviewed the progress on Covid-19 mitigation plan for timely setting up of the Covid Care Centers(CCCs) in all 21 Panchayats of district Srinagar.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel and other concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to expedite the process of establishing Covid care facilities at all 21 Panchayats of the district as per set deadlines.

He further directed for prioritizing far flung areas for establishing these centres, besides ensuring availability of all requisite facilities for the patients including proper ventilation, beds, oxygen support, necessary medical kits, linkage with nearest healthcare centres, referral linkage with dedicated Covid health centres & hospitals, availability of telemedicine facilities, power backup  and other basic facilities.

The Deputy Commissioner said “priority is to protect and save precious lives for which we all have to work with greater responsibility and added dedication.”

He asked the officers to put in best efforts and work round-the-clock to ensure the availability of all the necessary medicare facilities, besides laying a strong rapid response mechanism in all Panchayats in order to deal with the emerging situation.

The DC also asked CMO Srinagar to equip these Centers with necessary medical kits besides linking them with the nearest Health Centres for the deployment of medical and paramedical staff at the earliest. He also instructed that the facility of Tele-Consultation must be made available besides poster regarding details about the necessary helpline, Covid-19 War Control Room, Ambulance services and other interventions be put on display for emergency help and support.

