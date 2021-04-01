Prof Qayyum Husain is VC Cluster University Srinagar

The J&K government on Thursday appointed Professor (Dr) Qayyum Husain as Vice Chancellor (VC), Cluster University of Srinagar, for a period of three years.

The order in this regard was issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of the University.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act, 2016, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Cluster University of Srinagar hereby appoint Professor Qayyum Husain as the Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University of Srinagar,” the order reads.

As per the order, the term of the new VC will be for three years with effect from the date he assumes the charge. “The terms and conditions will be notified separately,” the order reads.

Earlier, the post of VC Cluster University Srinagar was managed by VC Kashmir University, Prof. Talat Ahmad in his additional charges.

Professor Qayyum Husain is currently serving as Dean Faculty of Life Science (Bio-Chemistry department) in the Aligarh Muslim University.

The search committee constituted for selection of VC Cluster University Jammu was headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey as chairman, while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, Dr. Furqan Qamar were its members.

“The search committee in February held interactions with the candidates and submitted a panel of selected candidates to the Chancellor for his approval for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor,” an official said.

Prof. Qayyum Husain has attained all educational qualifications from AMU Aligarh. He did his B.Sc. (Hon’s, Chemistry), M.Sc. M.Phil and Ph.D. (Biochemistry) in 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1987, respectively.

He joined the teaching position in the department of biochemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences AMU as a Lecturer in 1987. After his promotion as Reader in the department in 1997, he was subsequently appointed as a Professor in 2005 in the same department.