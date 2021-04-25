Promoted in 2019, Lecturers in education department await posting orders

The lecturers have accused the authorities in the school education department for its inordinate delay in issuing their posting orders in the last more than one year.

A group of aggrieved lecturers said they were promoted to the lecturer post in July 2019 but their posting orders are yet to be issued by the department.

“Department of school education issued elevation lists as lecturers in different subjects in July 2019 and promotees were directed to report respective directorates with relevant documents,” an aggrieved lecturer said.

He said the in-charge lecturers from Kashmir division who have genuine distance mode degrees completed in light of government order 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education, sought proper permission from DDOs in light of circulars issued by then director in 2000 and 2012 as well.

“The circulars issued in this regard in 2000 and 2012 are still in vogue and no official of the department has rescinded or quashed these circulars so far,” the lecturer said.

The lecturer said director education Kashmir constituted a committee for scrutiny of the documents of the lecturers wherein the committee recommended for grant of post facto permission from the administrative department.

“Their PG degrees were authenticated by the DSEK in light of government order 940 of Edu dated November 17 2017 and 252 of Higher education. Our names were recommended for placement as lecturers vide letters No.1.DSEK/PGMT-PF/05 and other official communication as well,” the lecturer said.

While the posting of lecturers in Kashmir division is pending the, the Director School Education Jammu has issued posting and adjustment orders of all those Masters who have done their PG degree in distance and sought permission from DDOs and CEOs.

“Even post facto permission was accorded by Chief Education Officers as they were empowered by director education Jammu vide circular No.DSEJ/Trg/14319-26,” the lecturers said.

The lecturers said the school education department elevated distance PG degree holders in Biotechnology in 2012, Psychology in 2014-2015 and Zoology in 2018 as well.

“All of them are working as lecturers on the basis of distance mode degrees. Their counterparts from Jammu division having the same degrees from the same universities were adjusted by DSEJ some 18 months before,” the lecturer said.

The lecturers said the posting of the lecturers was delayed in Kashmir division for unknown reasons.

“The directorate is only holding meetings without any outcome on ground. More than one year has passed and we are still waiting for our posting order,” the lecturers said.

They urged the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, Advisor of J&K LG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar and administrative secretary school education department to look into the matter.