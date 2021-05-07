Front Page, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 2:21 AM

'Put in abeyance offline exams in May'

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the Higher Educational Institutions (HIEs) to keep offline exams in abeyance during May in view of surge in COVID-19.

A letter in this regard has been addressed to all the University Vice-Chancellors and Principals of Degree Colleges, by Secretary UGC, Prof Rajnish Jain.

“The move will avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much needed relief to the students, faculty and staff who are presently occupied in fighting COVID-19 in one way or the other,” the letter reads.

However, for conduct of online examinations, the institutions may decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring observance of COVID-19 guidelines, the letter said.

“The situation may be relooked by the HEls next month for taking appropriate decisions in this regard,” it said.

Notably the Kashmir University has already decided to hold remaining Postgraduate and Undergraduate exams online.

Meanwhile, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora has also decided to hold all the exams online. “Our decision regarding exams will be the same as has been directed by UGC,” VC IUST, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Sidique told Greater Kashmir.

May be after two weeks time “we will schedule some exams online and we will communicate” to our students accordingly, he said.

