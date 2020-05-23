Qureshi calls UN chief to discuss Kashmir situation

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convey its concern over India’s decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi updated the UN chief on the situation in Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister “alluded to the recent domicile law in Kashmir, which was in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention”.

He also claimed that India may resort to some “false flag” operation. The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained ready to allow the UNMOGIP to authenticate the claim over terror “launch pads,” if India provides any specific information.