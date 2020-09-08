Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:15 AM

Qureshi to attend SCO foreign ministers' meeting

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Moscow to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The invitation to the Foreign Minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the ministry said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and Pakistan are members.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Moscow SCO-CFM on September 9-10 will consider more than 20 documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State. It will also adopt a Joint Communique reflecting member states’ unified stance on important regional and international issues.

Qureshi will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CFM but the details of his meetings were not shared by the foreign office.

“SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor,” the foreign office said.

