Qureshi urges OIC to 'step up efforts' to resolve Kashmir: Pak FO

Pakistan on Monday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to “step up its efforts” to resolve Kashmir issue. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held “on the request of Pakistan”, the Foreign Office said.

In his address, Qureshi urged the OIC to “step up its efforts to facilitate a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue,” the FO said.

Qureshi told the media after the meeting that the group agreed to form an “observation mission to know the situation in Kashmir.” The foreign ministers and representatives of Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey attended the meeting. This was the third meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019.

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should not make irresponsible statements.