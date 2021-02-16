Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:52 AM

Rajouri DDC Chairperson election on February 19

Rajouri district administration Tuesday notified that the second meeting to elect Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of District Development Council will be held on February 19.

Earlier, the meeting was held on February 13 which however was adjourned as five out of fourteen members abstained due to which the required quorum could not be completed forcing authorities to adjourn the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that the second meeting to elect Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson will be held on February 19 at 11:30 AM in the district administration complex.

“We have informed all the DDC members to take part in the meeting,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner.

PAGD alliance is the front runner for the post of Chairperson in Rajouri district as National Conference is having five DDC members and People’s Democratic Party is having one member taking the total number of Alliance members to six. Congress has also extended support to PAGD with its three members.  The post for Council’s Vice-Chairperson will be contested by a Congress candidate.

