Rajouri police appeals people to follow COVID19 SOPs

Jammu and Kashmir police here in Rajouri have appealed all the people living in district to follow SOPs of coronavirus strictly to win fight against this deadly pandemic.

Police headed by Superintendent of Police, Sheema N Qasba held a press conference in Rajouri in which Additional SP Rajouri, Liyaqit Ali, Deputy SP HQrs, Vinod Sharma, SO to DIG Kewal Sharma among other officers of police were present.

Addressing the press conference, SP Rajouri Sheema N Qasba said that number of positive cases in Rajouri district is rising sharply and every single resident needs to play its role.

“We appeal everyone to maintain social distancing at all places, ensure wearing double mask of standard quality, use of sanitisers and washing of hands at regular intervals,” SP said further appealing all eligible resident to go for vaccination without any delay and hesitation.

She further said that curfew is in place across the district from Friday evening and will remain enforced till Monday morning and people should avoid all kinds of general move outside and any movement should only be confined either for official purpose or for emergencies only.

SP Rajouri also said that strict action as per law is being taken against violators of SOPs.