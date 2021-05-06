Rajouri registers highest-ever single day tally with 232 positive cases

Rajouri district on Thursday registered the highest-ever single day rise in the number of new cases of coronavirus with 232 persons testing positive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Thakur Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that the district reported 232 new cases, which was a cause of concern.

He said that among these cases, the highest number of cases were from Nowshera with 66, 53 from Rajouri, 36 from Kalakote, 34 from Sunderbani, 26 from Darhal, and 17 from Kotranka.

ADC Rajouri Thakur Sher Singh, who is also COVID-19 Nodal Officer, said that positivity rate in the district remained 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their lives due to coronavirus late Wednesday evening.

Officials said that a 60-years-old man from Kalakote Sialsui was under treatment at GMC’s isolation ward where he died late Wednesday evening.

Officials said that a woman from Jawahar Nagar locality of town also tested positive posthumously after she died at her home Wednesday evening.