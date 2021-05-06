Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 11:54 PM

Rajouri registers highest-ever single day tally with 232 positive cases

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 11:54 PM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

Rajouri district on Thursday registered the highest-ever single day rise in the number of new cases of coronavirus with 232 persons testing positive in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Thakur Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that the district reported 232 new cases, which was a cause of concern.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Justic Magrey chaired a virtual meeting with Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Magrey chairs virtual meet of J&K Juvenile Justice Board

Representational Photo

Siblings booked for roaming freely in Handwara red zone village

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Community classes put on hold

He said that among these cases, the highest number of cases were from Nowshera with 66, 53 from Rajouri, 36 from Kalakote, 34 from Sunderbani, 26 from Darhal, and 17 from Kotranka.

ADC Rajouri Thakur Sher Singh, who is also COVID-19 Nodal Officer, said that positivity rate in the district remained 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their lives due to coronavirus late Wednesday evening.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

Representational Photo

Petrol price hiked by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise

Representational Photo

Enforcement drive against mutton sellers for sale of quality mutton

Officials said that a 60-years-old man from Kalakote Sialsui was under treatment at GMC’s isolation ward where he died late Wednesday evening.

Officials said that a woman from Jawahar Nagar locality of town also tested positive posthumously after she died at her home Wednesday evening.

Tagged in ,
Related News