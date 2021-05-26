Rajouri witnesses spike in cases; 126 found positive, 5 die

The causalities and positivity due to COVID-19 witnessed a slight jump on Wednesday with cases soaring to 126 while five persons died in various heath facilities of the district.

Officials said that a 65-year-old man from Sunderbani town, a 65-year-old man from Kakore Manjakote, a 70-year-old woman from Darhal Rajouri, 75-year-old man from Fatehpur Rajouri were four people who died in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Besides, the officials said that an aged man from Thikriyaan Bathuni also died in Army’s G H Hospital.

On the other hand, officials said that 126 people tested positive for infection in Rajouri on Wednesday with cases witnessing a jump as 96 tested positive on Tuesday.

They said that most of the cases were from Darhal medical block of the district.

Meanwhile, in Poonch, the rate of COVID-19 positive persons witnessed a decline on Wednesday and remained at 3 percent with 47 people turning positive for COVID-19 viral load.

The recovery rate in the district improved further and 215 people recovered from coronavirus on Wednesday and turned negative after remaining infected for days.

Till Wednesday evening, no fresh death has been reported in any hospital of the district.