A meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind was held on Monday in New Delhi. It was decided to announce that the moon has not been sighted in Delhi and there was no report of moon from any part of the country.

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, Secretary, Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore declared that the 1st Ramadan falls on 14th April, 2021.