Religious, political parties misused Islam to damage Pakistan: Imran Khan



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at political and religious parties in the country for misusing religion for their own personal gains.

“In our country, it is a great misfortune that many times our political parties and religious parties use Islam wrongly and use it such that they deal damage to their own country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement comes amid raging violence by protestors of the recently proscribed organisationTehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has left cities paralysed and claimed lives of locals and security personnel.

He said that he is in contact with other Muslim leaders to join together and put forward a case of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) honour at international forums, such as the European Union and the United Nations.

“When we begin a campaign by bringing together all Muslim countries, it will make a difference and change will come in the West. Otherwise, we will continue vandalising the country and it will make no difference to the Western world,” he said.