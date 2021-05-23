Srinagar, Today's Paper
Resolution against JCP Planning is by elected Corporation: Mayor

I have become stumbling block for vested interests: JCP
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu (ANI Photo)
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Matoo today clarified that resolution seeking removal of JCP Planning SMC has been made by elected corporation in a joint representation to him.

Responding to a news item “Mayor seeks removal of JCP Planning’ by news agency KDC, the Mayor tweeted: “An incorrect and perhaps intentionally mischievous news. The elected Corporation – in a joint representation to the Mayor signed by 61 elected members – has sought the removal of the said officer under section 46 (2) of the JK MC Act. A very significant difference!

In a statement, Ghulam Hassan Mir, JCP Planning said: “I shut the doors for building permission/illegal construction brokers in the city. I have become a stumbling block for those who have created vested interests to do illegal constructions and are hell-bent upon to spoil the city through the means of obtaining wrong/illegal/improper permissions.”

