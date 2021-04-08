Rijiju to interact with outstanding sportspersons

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju would arrive in Kashmir today and interact with the outstanding sportspersons of J&K.

Though Rijiju is coming to Kashmir to inaugurate the Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE) for Water Sports at Manasbal and Dal Lake, the J&K Sports Council has prepared a number of events on the occasion. While the inauguration of CSE would be held on Saturday at Nehru Park, the Sports Council would organise a function today evening in which various outstanding sportspersons of J&K would be awarded.

The Sports Council has prepared a list of around 52 outstanding sportspersons who will be honoured by the Union Minister. The list also includes the name of Olympian Chain Singh. On Saturday morning, Rijiju will inaugurate CSE and in the evening he will witness the Legends Football Match between Kiren Rijiju-XI and Farooq Khan-XI at Synthetic Turf TRC ground Srinagar. He will witness a Rugby match.