Road Safety week: Army installs convex mirrors on TKN road

To provide relief to the travellers, army unit based at Bhadarwah installed 6 convex mirrors at different locations on TKN Thathri-Kilhotran (TKN) road of District Doda on Friday.

On the eve of Road Safety Awareness Week, in the first phase the 6 Convex Mirrors were installed at blind curves on the road, an Army officer said.

He further said, “apart from this, civil drivers were also briefed and informed about the road safety. Gandoh witnesses maximum number of road accidents in Doda district. Indian Army is committed to reduce these significantly through it’s earnest efforts.”

“Phase-II is being planned with similar events post lockdown. Event was conducted under strict protocols,”officer added.