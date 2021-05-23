Taking cognizance of row over haphazard distribution of oxygen cylinders, District Administration Srinagar has reached out to attendants at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital and urged upon them to maintain discipline.

The officials from administration also appealed attendants to approach the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in case of any grievance.

A scuffle broke out between attendants at SMHS hospital on Saturday during distribution of the oxygen cylinders as the hospital authorities had failed to designate any authorized manpower to unload cylinders.

A viral video on social media showed the attendants fighting during the distribution of the oxygen cylinders in absence of any hospital authorities.

“The team of district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad visited the SMHS hospital and interacted with attendants,” said an official, privy to the development.

He added that team visited the hospital soon after reports of scuffle between attendants poured in.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Hanief Balkhi confirmed the visit to SMHS hospital and said that measures have been taken to avoid such incidents.

“The attendants were themselves lifting the oxygen cylinders which lead to indiscipline. The district administration has now deputed 30 labourers for this job to avoid any indiscipline in lifting of oxygen cylinders and providing them to patients,” he said.

He added that the interaction with attendants was fruitful as every attendant extended cooperation and assured maintaining of discipline.

“We shared contact numbers with attendants and asked them to approach district administration in case of any grievance. We impressed upon them to maintain the brotherhood and not to do any act or omission which would adversely affect patient care at hospital,” he said while replying to a query.

“We have also asked attendants to approach the office of SMHS medical superintendent with any grievance or complaint, if any, rather than creating any chaos or indiscipline in hospital,” he added.

Balkhi said that discipline is a must for safety of everybody. “Attendants have to cooperate with hospital administration that will give better results and avoid panic situation. 30 labour were provided by district administration to help attendants and hospital, especially and exclusively to lift additional oxygen cylinders from store to wards,” he said.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Kanwarjeet Singh has told Greater Kashmir that the scuffle was “an unfortunate incident” as some attendants “turned unruly” and wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the medical oxygen cylinders.

He said the hospital authorities soon sought help from police and district administration to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders takes place “in a systematic way”.

“A part of the crowd turned unruly and it wanted to take complete control of the vehicle supplying the oxygen cylinders which led to heated arguments between them. We had to seek help from the district administration and the police to ensure that distribution of oxygen cylinders take place smoothly” Dr Singh has said.