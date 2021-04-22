Rs 361 cr investment made for skill development of youth

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon said that under a joint venture between administration of Jammu and Kashmir and Tata Technologies (PPP mode) an investment of Rs 361 crore has been made in JKUT to train the students in robotics, electric vehicle manufacture, industry professionals and promoting entrepreneurship.

Samoon was speaking at a meeting to review the physical and financial progress on projects being executed under CAPEX budget 2020-21 by Skill Development Department.

The meeting had a detailed review of physical and financial achievements under various projects being undertaken at identified Government Polytechnics and ITIs under CAPEX budget 2020-21. It was informed that Rs 41 crore have been allocated for various works during 2020-21, out of which, 50 per cent funds are being authorized immediately for expenditure with priority to complete the ongoing projects.

It was informed in the meeting that Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) have been established at Government Polytechnic, Bikram Chowk, at a cost of Rs 181.56 crore and at Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla at the cost of Rs 181.57 crore. The measures are coming at a time when the dynamics of industry requirements are changing rapidly due to continuous advancements being made in today’s global technological era’, he added.

Reiterating the role of Skill Development Department, Principal Secretary said that the department has a pivotal role in overcoming unemployment in the UT.

It was also informed that multiple placement drives and job fairs were conducted last year and near about 5000 polytechnic and ITI pass outs were provided job offer letters in private sectors. Besides, placement and career counseling centers guide such students for further assistance and monitor placements in private sector. Under PMKVY-3, the department has also provided crash course training to 3000 candidates in different trades during Jan 2020 to March 2021.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned executing agencies to complete ongoing projects in tendering and allotment of works till ending May 2021 as stipulated by Finance Department.

The meeting was attended by Director Skill Development Department, Sajad Hussain Ganai and other officials of the department while as Principals and Superintendent of Polytechnics and ITIs participated through video conferencing.