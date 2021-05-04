Rs 908 cr new High Court Complex to come up at Bemina

Lieutenant Governor led Administrative Council has accorded sanction to the construction of New High Court complex at Raki-i-Gund Aksha Bemina Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 908.20 crore.

The Administrative Council has assigned the Public Works Department the task to construct the complex.

“Administrative approval is accorded to the construction of New High Court at Rakh-I- Gund Aksha Bemina Srinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 908.20 Crore with the execution of the project through Public Works Departments,” read an order issued by Law Secretary, Achal Sethi.

As per the government order, the administrative approval accorded to the project shall be subject to the fact that the proposal is strictly devised as per relevant latest I.S code and specifications of PWD/CPWD and same is authenticated by the competent authorities.

The lump sum provisions, either in terms of percentage or fixed, as made for certain components of DPR are provisional and shall be subject to detailed estimates based on actual detail/requirements and relevant rates, to be framed and approved by the competent authorities well before invitation of tenders in accordance with set codal procedures, it said.

“That e-tendering mode is followed for fixation of award of contract for execution of the project. Fragmentation of the project, while tendering is not allowed.”

Last year the Administrative Council had approved allotment of additional 250 Kanal land at Rakh-i-Gund Akshan, Bemina, Srinagar for expansion of Judicial Infrastructure including construction of New High Court Complex.

The new allotment comes in addition to the 250 Kanals of land that was transferred to the High Court earlier in December 2019.

The creation of Judicial Infrastructure on land aggregating to 500 Kanals at Rakh-i-Gund Akshan is expected to meet twin objectives of decongesting the Srinagar city while strengthening the Judicial Infrastructure which will house diverse ancillary legal facilities at one place.

As per the requisition by the department, the additional land is needed not only for the construction of High Court Complex but also to develop allied infrastructure like mediation centre, arbitration centre, litigants’ facility, food court, police and security infrastructure, staff accommodation for judicial administration, utility buildings, convention facilities, parking spaces and spaces for fire station.