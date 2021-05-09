Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 11:14 PM

RTI Movement condoles demise

RTI activist Muhammad Ramzan Khan died in Srinagar on Sunday.

Chairman J&K RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat described him as a committed social activist who worked throughout his life for promoting Shina culture and ensuring transparency and good governance through RTI Act.

Former State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) G R Sufi, Convener Environmental Policy Group Faiz Bakshi, Chairman Peoples Forum Syed Nasarullah and retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) O P Sharma, former Chief Executive Director WUCMA Mian Javid Hussain, former Director Animal Husbandry Farooq Kaloo, President TAAK and Spokesman RTIM Farooq Kuthoo and others also condoled his demise.

