UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:36 AM

Russian vaccine Sputnik arrives in India

UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:36 AM
First batch of Russian vaccine for Covid-19, Sputnik V, arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A special cargo flight carrying the first consignment landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

It was immediately not clear how many doses have arrived. The consignment was delivered to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has entered into an agreement with the Russian vaccine maker.

The company will seek mandatory approval of Central Drugs Laboratory for distribution of the vaccine in the country.

“First batch of Sputnik V has arrived in Hyderabad, India. That’s the same day the country starts mass Covid vaccination drive covering entire adult population. Let’s jointly defeat this pandemic. Together we are stronger,” tweeted Sputnik V.

Fauci suggests a few weeks' lockdown in India

Last month, the Indian regulators granted regulatory approval or restricted use authorisation to Sputnik V.

With an efficacy of 91.6 per cent, Sputnik V was the first vaccine against Covid-19 in the world. Clinical trial data published in The Lancet indicated that the vaccine “appears safe and effective.”

