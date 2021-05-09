Sadiq Khan wins 2nd term as London Mayor

Incumbent London Mayor Sadiq Khan has won a second term in office, beating his Conservative rival Shaun Bailey, following the local elections held last week, the media reported on Sunday.

“I will always be a Mayor for all Londoners, working to improve the lives of every single person in this city,” the BBC quoted the 51-year-old Labour Party member, first elected as Mayor in 2016, was quoted as saying after the results were declared on Saturday night.

“The results of the elections around the UK shows our country, and even our city, remains deeply divided.

“The scars of Brexit have yet to heal. A crude culture war is pushing us further apart,” he added.