Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban

Saudi Arabia will lift the travel ban which was imposed last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic from Monday, with authorities saying that they were ready to operate international flights at full capacity.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Interior Ministry announced that May 17 will mark the full opening of all borders — air, land and sea, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kingdom will allow people who received Covid-19 vaccines to travel along with those who recovered from infection in less than six months, it said.

Citizens below 18 can travel if they have health insurance policy that covers coronavirus-related risks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will impose institutional quarantine on arriving passengers starting from May 20, the Ministry announced.

The decision was based on the recommendations by the competent health authorities.

Some categories of passengers will be excluded from the quarantine, including Saudi citizens, their spouses and children.

Along with passengers who received Covid-19 vaccines, official delegations, as well as diplomats and their families residing with them will also be excluded from the institutional quarantine.

But the excluded categories, except for the vaccinated individuals, will be required to undergo home quarantine, with an emphasis on the need to obtain a valid health insurance policy to cover the risks of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines said in a statement that it has completed preparations to operate flights to 71 destinations from 95 airports, including 28 domestic and 43 international destinations, reports Arab News.