World
Riyadh,
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 4:10 AM

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases surpass 200,000

Representational Pic
Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000, officials said. A total of 4,193 new cases were reported, bringing the accumulated infections to 201,801, the Health Ministry tweeted.

The recoveries reached 140,614 with the registration of 2,945 new recovered cases. On Friday, the death toll rose to 1,802 with 50 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced on Friday that more than 100 virus-infected patients were treated through the blood plasma of recovered cases. The treatment is part of a nationwide medical study.

