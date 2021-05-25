Today's Paper, World
Saudi extends residency permits, visit visas for expats

Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of residency permits for expatriates who are outside the Kingdom, as well as exit and re-entry visas for visitors, state media said in a report.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Monday said the extension will be free of charge till June 2 as a part of ongoing efforts to deal with Covid-19.

The extension will apply to expats and visitors who are in countries with travel ban, Xinhua news agency quoted the SPA report as saying.

The immigration authority also confirmed that the extension will automatically take place in collaboration with the National Information Centre, without the need to report to the directorate of passports offices.

The Kingdom’s temporary arrival suspension covers countries with coronavirus outbreaks to avoid a surge in infections.

