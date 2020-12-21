Today's Paper, World
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 1:18 AM

Saudi halts flights over fears of new Covid strain

Saudi Arabia has halted all international flights for a week amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain, an Interior Ministry source has confirmed.

The ban, which came into effect on Sunday, also applies to entry of passengers to the Kingdom through land and sea ports, Gulf News quoted the source as saying.

“These procedures will be reviewed in light of the developments related to the pandemic, and what is received from the Ministry of Health,” the source said in a statement.

Foreign flights that are currently in the Saudi territory will be exempt and will be allowed to leave, the source said.

