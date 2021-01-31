Searches launched in Khawas villages, hideout busted

Security forces have busted a militant hideout in Chikekheta area of Budhal in Rajouri during a Cordon and Search Operation and have recovered arms and ammunition from it. Search operation in area of Khawas and Chikekhet was launched on Sunday evening by police and army during which a militant hideout was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from it.

The recovered arms and ammunition include one AK rifle, pistols, UBGL grenades,. Communication devies with further search of the area as well as of the militant hideout is going on and more recoveries are expected.