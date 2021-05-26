SEC Sharma greets people on Buddha Purnima

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma Wednesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Conveying his warm wishes to all people, SEC said that ‘Vesak’ the day of full moon in the month of May was the most sacred day to Buddhists everywhere.

He said that It was on this day in 623 BC that Buddha was born.

Sharma said that it was also on the day of ‘Vesak’ that Buddha attained enlightenment and it was on the day of Vesak too that Buddha passed away in his 80th year.

“Buddha’s teachings of compassion, peace and love have moved millions in the past and will continue to shape human thought in the times to come, ” he said. “Commemorating the day helps us with an opportunity to purify our thoughts and become a better human being through introspection.”

He prayed for the well-being of the people and wished the day would be a harbinger of new hopes, peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.