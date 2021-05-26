Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:06 AM

SEC Sharma greets people on Buddha Purnima

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:06 AM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

State Election Commissioner K K Sharma Wednesday greeted people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Conveying his warm wishes to all  people, SEC said that ‘Vesak’ the day of full moon in the month of May was the most sacred day to Buddhists everywhere.

Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

He said that It was on this day  in 623 BC that Buddha was born.

Sharma said that it was also on the day of ‘Vesak’ that Buddha attained enlightenment and it was on the day of Vesak too that Buddha passed away in his 80th year.

“Buddha’s teachings of compassion, peace and love have moved millions in the past and will continue to shape human thought in the times to come,  ” he said. “Commemorating the day helps us with an opportunity to purify our thoughts and become a better human being through introspection.”

Latest News
[Image for representational purpose only] Source: Wikimedia/The-movement-2000

News broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

He prayed for the well-being of the people and wished the day would be a harbinger of new hopes, peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News