Shab-e-Meraj: Thousands visit Hazratbal to have glimpse of holy relic

Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir Friday thronged the revered Hazratbal shrine here for congregational prayers and to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The devotees including men, women and children visited the shrine throughout the day to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic, displayed after every congregational prayer.

However, Friday congregational prayers witnessed the highest attendance.

Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, was observed last night.

However, no congregational night long prayers were held at shrines and mosques falling under the domain of Waqf Board.

Waqf Board had announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj in view of the coronavirus threat.

A large number of believers gathered at different mosques to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations also organized special prayers and Mahfil-e-Naat in mosques and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty.

Due to pandemic, the celebrations of Shab-e-Meraj had remained suspended last year in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the coronavirus. The religious places were reopened on 16 August, 2019, in Jammu and Kashmir after remaining closed for five months.

