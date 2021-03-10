Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shab-e-Meraj today, congregational prayers suspended by Waqf Board

Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was ascended to the highest levels of heavens, is being observed today across J&K with traditional religious devotion and fervour.

Waqf Board has announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Meraj in view of the coronavirus threat. However, the holy relic will be displayed to devotees after every prayer on Friday at the Hazratbal shrine.

Shab-e-Meraj, observed on 27th Rajab of Islamic Calendar, is an occasion when thousands of devotees throng masjids and shrines across Kashmir and offer night long prayers.

The biggest congregation on this occasion is traditionally witnessed at the revered Hazratbal shrine here.

A large number of believers are expected to gather at different mosques to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations also traditionally arrange special prayers and Mahfil-e-Naat in mosques and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty.

Lailat-ul-Meraj, also known as Shab-e-Meraj, is a glorious night, marking the Isra and Miraj of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif, inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as Baitul Muqaddas and was then taken to highest stages of the heaven.

A senior traffic official said that routes for vehicles transporting devotees had already been announced. Authorities have put in place necessary arrangements including supply of water and power.

