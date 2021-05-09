Shab-e-Qadr | No large gatherings in view of COVID

Shab-e-Qadr also known as Laylat-ul-Qadr was observed with religious zeal and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir. The night marks the revelation of the holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). This holy night is considered the most blessed of all the nights in Islam.

Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir observed night long prayers at local Masjids to seek the blessings of Allah.

However, prayers remained suspended at Dargah Hazratbal and Jamia Masjid in view of surge in the COVID19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board had also announced suspending celebrations and congregational prayers at masjids and shrines affiliated to it in view of threat of the coronavirus.

“No congregational prayers were held at shrines of Saeed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Sayeed Mansoor Sahab (RA), Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Shrine of Gous-ul-Azam Dastgeer (RA) at Khanyar, Khwaja Naqashband Sahab (RA) and other shrines in the Kashmir,” a Wakf Board official said.