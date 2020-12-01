Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:10 AM

Shadimarg records 1.36% voting, Tral 14.92%

In the second phase of the on-going District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Shadimarg constituency of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district recorded 1.36 percent voting while Tral recorded 14.92 percent polling while the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district recorded 8.67 percent polling on Tuesday.

Of the 23,668 votes in Shadimarg constituency only 322 votes (1.36 percent) were cast, which is the lowest in the district as well as entire J&K.

Tral constituency recorded 14.92 percent polling. In the 20 polling stations of Tral constituency, 3944 votes were cast.

