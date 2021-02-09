national, Today's Paper
IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:12 AM

Shahnawaz gets ministerial berths

IANS
Patna,
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 12:12 AM
File Photo
File Photo
Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

In the first cabinet expansion after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister again in November last year, 17 legislators were sworn in as ministers by Governor Fagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

The 10 newly inducted ministers from the BJP include MLC Shahnawaz Hussain, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother Neeraj Kumar Babloo, Nitin Naveen, Samrat Chaudhary, Subhash Singh, Janak Ram, Alok Ranjan Jha, Narayan Prasad, Pramod Kumar and Sunil Kumar. From the JDU side there was Leshi Singh, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shrawan Kumar, Jayant Raj and Jama Khan, who recently joined the JDU quitting the BSP.

Related News