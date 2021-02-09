Shahnawaz gets ministerial berths

In the first cabinet expansion after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister again in November last year, 17 legislators were sworn in as ministers by Governor Fagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

The 10 newly inducted ministers from the BJP include MLC Shahnawaz Hussain, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother Neeraj Kumar Babloo, Nitin Naveen, Samrat Chaudhary, Subhash Singh, Janak Ram, Alok Ranjan Jha, Narayan Prasad, Pramod Kumar and Sunil Kumar. From the JDU side there was Leshi Singh, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni, Shrawan Kumar, Jayant Raj and Jama Khan, who recently joined the JDU quitting the BSP.