Shift Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails to the nearest jails in Kashmir: Bar Association

File photo of J&K High Court Bar Association's Press Conference
File photo of J&K High Court Bar Association’s Press Conference

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Saturday demanded shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails to the nearest jails in Kashmir keeping the surge in COVID-19 cases into consideration.

In a statement issued here, a meeting of the Bar Association presided over by Chairman Nazir Ahmad Ronga expressed serious concern over the health conditions of the hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners lodged at different jails in India and urged upon the Government of India and J&K government to shift these prisoners from outside jails to the nearest jails in Kashmir.

The Bar Association statement said that the family members of these prisoners were seriously concerned about the health and lives of their imprisoned kith and kin.

