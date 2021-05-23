'Shops, establishments can open for stock checking after 8 PM'

Government today permitted shops and establishments to open for stock checking after 8 PM following the extension of corona curfew in all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir up to 7 AM of May 31, 2021.

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, State Executive Committee (SEC) today issued additional covid19 containment measures following the assessment of the covid situation and prevailing rising trend on daily reported cases of coronavirus in the Union Territory, an official handout said.

“Shops/establishments can be allowed to open for stock checking preferably after 8 PM,” reads the additional containment measures order, while stating that districts will be allowed limited flexibility in adjusting the timings of mandis/wholesale markets while following covid SOPs and not allowing big crowds or opening for extended hours.

Even as the ongoing corona curfew in all districts of J&K was extended till 31 May 2021 morning, “the curfew will be strict except for essential/emergency services/ movements/work and scheduled marriages up to permissible gathering norms which shall remain exempted. However, the permitted essential services will be limited to the barest minimum and not too expensive in order to minimize movement. The District Magistrate may issue area specific passes wherever necessary,” the additional measures of containment read.

Meanwhile, the ceiling on gatherings permissible for marriages continues to be 25 only, and the covid testing should become more targeted and focus on areas with high positivity and on unvaccinated population.

The directions were again issued that all the covid positive patients will be provided covid kits. The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to open 5-10 bedded Covid Care Centres in each Panchayat for those covid positive patients who cannot be home isolated. These covid care centres should have basic facilities as per checklist issued by the health department, as per the additional covid containment measures.

In an important step, the State Executive Committee has directed that no patient shall be denied admission in a hospital or treatment facility just because they do not have a covid positive test result.

To contain the virus, it was directed that the DCs will utilize all available staff for covid related work such as mobilization for vaccination, testing, surveillance and information, education and communication activities including government staff whose institutions are otherwise closed.

“Asha and Anganwadi workers will be trained and empowered to assist in covid mitigation efforts. The Health Department will ensure establishment of telemedicine arrangements in all districts to enable patients to call and consult doctors,” the containment measures read.

It says that the payments under MNREGA, pension, and other schemes will be expedited to provide relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.