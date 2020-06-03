Situation at Sino-India border stable: China

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a “third party” to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out their differences through dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China’s position on the border issue with India was “consistent and clear” and both the countries have “earnestly” implemented the important consensus reached between their leaders.

Zhao was replying to a question about the phone call between Prime Minister NarendraModi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday during which the two leaders also discussed the border standoff between India and China.

“Now the situation there (at India-China border) is overall stable and controllable. China and India have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channel. We have the capability to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation,” Zhao said.

“There is no need for the intervention of a third party,” he emphasised, in what is Beijing’s first official reaction to the discussion on the India-China border tensions between Modi and Trump.

“China’s position on the border issue is consistent and clear,” Zhao said and reiterated that the two neighbours have “earnestly implemented the important consensus” reached between their leaders.