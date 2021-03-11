SKIMS celebrates World Kidney Day

The Department of Nephrology of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) celebrated the World Kidney Day on Thursday to raise awareness on kidney health with focus on this year’s theme ‘Kidney health for everyone everywhere – living well with kidney disease’.

A statement of SIKMS issued here said that the experts unanimously stressed for lifestyle modifications for maintaining healthy kidneys which include exercise, weight control, avoiding smoking and alcohol, self-medication and fad diets which are the leading cause of kidney diseases.

Director SKIMS and Ex-officio Secretary to Government Dr A G Ahangar in his address said that SKIMS had taken tremendous strides in the field of nephrology and the department was carrying forward the legacy set in the past by its luminaries to serve common people through excellent patient-centric services.

He said SKIMS was only authorised institute to run kidney transplant programme which was a huge success.

On the academic front, the start of doctoral programme recently in nephrology is major milestone achieved by the department, Dr Ahangar said.

He said that apart from super specialty services provided to the patients SKIMS was playing a critical role in facilitating the poor patients by providing financial assistance through the Government of India-sponsored financial schemes operational at SKIMS to cover their treatment other than the recently-launched Sehat scheme.

Dr Ahangar said that there was a need for more involvement of NGO’s and social groups to facilitate chronic kidney disease patients in providing various services like dialysis which puts huge financial burden on poor patients.

Dean Medical Faculty Prof Omar Javed Shah complimented the organising team for these educative programmes and said such programmes were critical in raising awareness among the masses.

He also pressed for more patient-centric activities and appreciated administration for excellent management and patient-care services.

During the programme, the experts deliberated on various issues pertaining to kidney health.

HOD, Nephrology SKIMS, Prof Muhammad Ashraf Bhat in his presentation strictly warned about fad diets particularly by the young generation.

He stressed for continuous monitoring of diabetes and hypertension which are leading causes of chronic kidney disease.

HOD, Nephrology Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar, Dr Tajamul Hussain Mir in his in-depth presentation warned about the dangerous consequences of obesity in relation of kidney diseases and asked people to maintain healthy weight which otherwise had huge repercussions on their kidney health.

HOD Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS, Dr Salim Wani discussed in detail about the kidney transplant programme at the SKIMS and urged for immediate establishment of URO-Nephro Centre to cater chronic kidney diseases which were growing at an alarming pace. He also emphasised for having a Cadaver Transplant Programme to cater to a huge gap between availability and demand.

In this direction awareness among the medical faculty and awareness at community level is needed, he said.