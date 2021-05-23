Srinagar, Today's Paper
SMC launches drive against illegal constructions during lockdown

GK File Photo
Srinagar Municipal Corporation has started a special drive against illegal and unauthorised constructions being attempted in the garb of COVID 19 lockdown.

Commissioner SMC has constituted a special task force led by Joint Commissioner Planning to look into the constructions in the different wards of the city identify ongoing illegal and unauthorised constructions, initiate action including sealing and demolition in accordance with the Municipal Corporation Act.

The task force has been directed to recommend action in cases where connivance or involvement of officials is found. A detailed ward wise schedule for the drive has been issued. Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer, Estates Officer, Antipolythene Officer, Zonal Officers are also the members of the task force.

