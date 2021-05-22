SMC Mayor seeks removal of JCP Planning

In a letter to Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday, Mayor Srinagar city Junaid Azim Matto has sought removal of Joint Commissioner (Planning) Ghulam Hassan Mir and his repatriation to Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD).

According to news agency Kashmir Dot Com (KDC), the Mayor has sent the letter to HUDD.

“The letter enclosed by a representation signed by 61 Corporators of SMC- constituting 3/4th majority, has sought enacting of Section 46 (2) and 50 (b) of J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000, which deal with appointment of Joint Commissioners and functions of the commissioner respectively, the letter reads.

“The approval of the Corporation for the appointment of Ghulam Hassan Mir, Joint Commissioner (Planning) is hereby rejected by the Corporation under section 46 (2) of the J&K Municipal Corporation Act 2000” reads the letter,” it reads.

It further reads “The Corporation has sought appointment of a new Joint Commissioner Planning and requested Commissioner SMC to immediately relieve the Ghulam Hassan of his charge as Joint Commissioner and forward this letter to Principal Secretary HUDD for repatriation of the said officer in his parent department and the posting of new a new joint Commissioner (planning) to SMC.”

“Considering the legality of the issue, the officer shouldn’t dispense any official duties, nor sign any official documents in the meantime till the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) takes cognizance of the enactment of these statutory provisions, the letter added.